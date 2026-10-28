Soumya Chava on Laurus Labs’ push into finished-dose drugs

Laurus Labs is looking to expand its finished-dose medicines business and contract manufacturing operations as Soumya Chava leads growth plans for its affordable medicines division. The focus is on increasing the contribution of formulations alongside the company’s established active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business and expanding its reach.





Chava, Executive Director, Affordable Medicines, is the daughter of the Founder and CEO of Laurus Labs, Satyanarayana Chava. She oversees the company’s global generics business and customer partnerships.

Laurus Labs reported revenue of Rs 6,813 crore in FY26, up 23% year-on-year. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 64% to Rs 1,826 crore, while profit after tax stood at Rs 889 crore.

Over the next 12–18 months, Chava says the focus will be on expanding the formulations portfolio, improving market access, and increasing contract manufacturing opportunities.

“In affordable medicines, we will continue to expand formulations, improve market access, strengthen our API business, and grow contract manufacturing opportunities,” she says.

The company is also investing in manufacturing capabilities in newer areas. These include a microbial fermentation facility in Visakhapatnam, investments in gene therapy, and antibody-drug conjugate-related capabilities in Hyderabad. These projects will broaden the range of manufacturing technologies available to the company.

Laurus Labs is deploying digital tools and automation to improve plant productivity as operations expand.

@neetu_csharma