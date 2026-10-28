At basmati maker KRBL Ltd, Priyanka Mittal is focused on building lasting consumer trust while pursuing growth.

Be it biryani or vegetable pulao, one essential ingredient that ensures authentic Indian flavour is the aged basmati rice. KRBL Ltd, the company behind the India Gate rice brand, wants to protect that experience while keeping the business commercially sound amidst rising household costs.

Priyanka Mittal, Whole Time Director, KRBL Ltd, is focusing on building lasting preference for India Gate by explaining the care behind the product, understanding local food cultures, and bringing greater discipline to commercial decisions. On her radar is strengthening KRBL’s international business through growth that earns its place on both the income statement and the consumer’s table.

“The next step is to translate that work into stronger consumer relationships, dependable distribution and leaders who can take ownership independently. Through the Saudi–India Business Council, I have also proposed an agenda around food security, logistics and practical business partnerships. I would like our international engagement to create greater certainty for producers and customers alike,” she explains.





Mittal says now the task is to make resilience a part of everyday management that means better visibility across the supply chain, more deliberate inventory decisions and closer coordination with partners.

Coming from a business family, Mittal feels the responsibility of leadership is to examine what sits behind the sales number.

“Growth has to support the quality, reputation, and economics that make it sustainable. You have to trust your consumer who is aware of logistics dynamics beyond the control of the brands. I want my team to develop the confidence to exercise judgement,” she says.

@ richajourno