Pharma and Healthcare
India's drug exports dipped 0.5 per cent in 2016/17
Margin erosion and regulatory hurdles are hitting Indian pharma companies hard in their biggest market.
Indian pharma companies are facing strong headwinds, but they are also exploring every new opportunity to ensure a quick recovery.
Private hospitals, offering quality healthcare, are proliferating in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy flick rakes in Rs 44 crore in opening weekend
- Solar power addition falls 35% in the first half of 2019
- WTO ruling against export incentives: Should Indian exporters be worried?
- Delhi pollution: You may have to pay 5% extra premium on health insurance policies
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- WhatsApp bans users in groups with suspicious names
- WhatsApp drains batteries of OnePlus devices with Android 9, 10 OS: report
- WhatsApp's new dark theme feature spotted in latest beta update
- Goldman Sachs faces probe after Apple Card blamed for sexism in credit check