Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2017
Robot Doctors

Dr Rana Mehta | New Delhi
Technology has the potential to reshape India's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

 
 

A Bitter Pill

India's drug exports dipped 0.5 per cent in 2016/17
The US Squeeze

Margin erosion and regulatory hurdles are hitting Indian pharma companies hard in their biggest market.

No Easy Cure

Indian pharma companies are facing strong headwinds, but they are also exploring every new opportunity to ensure a quick recovery.

Growing Worries

Beyond Metros

Private hospitals, offering quality healthcare, are proliferating in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

Drug Wars

India is importing less pharmaceutical raw materials from China, but the Chinese challenge is far from over.

