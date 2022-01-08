Mark Zuckerberg's India-verse

Specials
With over 500 million users across its apps (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), India plays a crucial role in Meta Platforms' plans. With India revenues crossing $1 billion and CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighting the role of local developers and content creators, the spotlight is on him as he taps further into India while navigating regulatory challenges, as well as criticisms of hate-mongering and misinformation in his apps.
