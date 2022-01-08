scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Spotlight
Mark Zuckerberg's India-verse

Feedback

Mark Zuckerberg's India-verse

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta

With over 500 million users across its apps (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), India plays a crucial role in Meta Platforms' plans. With India revenues crossing $1 billion and CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighting the role of local developers and content creators, the spotlight is on him as he taps further into India while navigating regulatory challenges, as well as criticisms of hate-mongering and misinformation in his apps.

BT TV