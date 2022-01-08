Nitin Gadkari: Highway Hurricane

Specials
Regarded as among the best performers in PM Modi's team, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, has his hands full for 2022. NHAI has to award a project pipeline of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2024. The development of 22 greenfield expressways to connect major economic centres is well on his radar. Plans are also afoot to provide broadband connectivity along greenfield highways.
