Piyush Goyal: Trade Partner

Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Minister

The Commerce Ministry will play an instrumental role in shaping India's new foreign trade policy in 2022, which will guide foreign trade for the next five years. The year 2022 can also see a slew of bilateral and free trade agreements, including FTAs with the UK, the UAE and Australia. At the helm of the ministry, Piyush Goyal, the government's troubleshooter for all seasons, has his task cut out.

