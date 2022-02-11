Reed Hastings: Netflix's 'frustration'

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings has called the firm's lack of success in India "frustrating". It has slashed prices twice. Still, its cheapest mobile-only plan of Rs 149 a month is one of the costliest amongst its peers. It's struggling to add to its 5 million subscriber base. Looks like it is facing a conundrum. It can stray from global strategy and tweak content to suit a lower-denominator regional viewership, which would put at risk existing premium viewership. Or, it could stay put and stagnate.