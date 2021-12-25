scorecardresearch
Sanjiv Puri’s New Mantra for ITC

From unlocking value through the demerger of its non-cigarettes FMCG and hotels business to a possible listing of ITC Infotech, the Sanjiv Puri-led company has a slew of measures planned

Amid its share price stagnating for over eight years in the Rs 200-300 range, ITC finally divulg-ed its business strategies. From unlocking value through the demerger of its non-cigarettes FMCG and hotels business to a possible listing of ITC Infotech, the Sanjiv Puri-led company has a slew of measures planned. The Rs 53,000-crore ITC has adopted a “venture capitalist kind of mindset”, Puri says. Delivering new products at an “unparalleled” speed that “crushes” the competition, is now its mantra for success.

