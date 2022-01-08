Shaktikanta Das: Contrarian Banker

Even as central bankers around the world hike interest rates, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is holding firm. He wants to support growth as long as he can with low interest rates despite the RBI's inflation projection hovering around the higher band of 6 per cent. Das has kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for 20 months. But the process of withdrawing surplus liquidity has begun. Next would be interest rates moving up.