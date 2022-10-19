We all look forward to Diwali gifts. But what can you gift yourself this Diwali? Here are some cool options

Let’s go Outside

If you love adventure and outdoor sports, you might want to gift yourself this smartwatch. Boasting a premium finish, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a durable titanium casing and features a 1.4-inch 450x450 Super AMOLED, full-colour, always-on display with Sapphire Crystal to survive the bumps and falls. The all-new D-buckle sports band looks stunning. Paired with Android devices, the smartwatch’s all-new Route Workout feature comes to life. And its Track Back feature helps you get back to right where you started after you’ve run for some distance. The Watch5 Pro can detect physical activity to track routines and it supports over 90 exercises.

Available on: samsung.com/in

Breathe Free

The festive season is often marked by deterioration in air quality. Why not get yourself a good air purifier that will also help you beat the biting cold? Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic can keep indoor air free of pollutants while keeping you warm. This multifunction device houses layers of filters—HEPA and activated carbon filtration—that clean the air and also get rid of indoor pollutants like formaldehyde, bringing down PM 2.5 levels quickly. On the heating front, once the room’s desired temperature is reached, the machine stops throwing warm air and resumes operation only after sensing a drop in temperature.

Available on: dyson.in

Silence is Bliss

Given your frenetic schedule, a moment of tranquillity is priceless. Get silence on demand with Sony’s XM5, with industry-leading active noise cancellation (ANC). Comfortable to wear for longer durations, these headphones use eight microphones and two processors to cut down ambient sounds. Want to hear that announcement? Just cover the right ear cup. Besides ANC, these cans have fantastic output, which can be customised using the equaliser settings within the Sony Headphones Connect app. The battery, too, lasts for 30 hours, making it the pair ideal for office, travel or even when at home.

Available on: sony.co.in

For that Million-dollar Smile

Love sweets? Don’t give oral hygiene a miss this festive season. Make brushing with the i08 electric toothbrush a part of your routine. The i08 comes with a host of AI and IoT features that guide you to brush the right way. The round brush head is designed for professional cleaning, and the linear magnetic drive system with gentle micro-vibrations helps with plaque removal. The brush comes with six smart modes—daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean, whitening, and super sensitive. What makes the brush smart is the app that detects the areas where you brushed, and the ones missed.

Available on: amazon.in

Stress Buster

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could come home to a relaxing massage after a hectic day? Get yourself a personal masseuse with Flexnest’s Massage Gun. Although designed for muscle recovery, it can help you relax by releasing stress and tension with smart percussive therapy. The massage gun has four vibration speeds. And using the four attachments, you can massage your hands, legs, ankles, neck and even your back. Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to carry around. A single charge using a Type-C cable will get you through eight hours of massage.

Available on: theflexnest.com