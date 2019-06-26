A Mixed Bag

Japanese audio brand AudioTechnica has launched some impressive headphones in the past. But the ATH-CK200BT is a late entrant in India, given that the in-ear Bluetooth headphones hit the international markets in January 2018. Also, most of us are used to magnetic-lock earbuds - the magnets prevent them from falling off - and some manufacturers have integrated the on/off functionality when the two parts are clasped together. However, the CK200BT has given them a miss. My review unit in white (they are also available in blue and black) looked just about average. The right and the left ear tips are connected with a small cable that does not tangle easily. But from earbuds to the in-line remote to the battery pack on neckband - everything seems very plasticky.

Not everything is bad about this model. First, the ear tips come in four different sizes, and I found the small ones quite comfortable to wear. Although the battery pack (along with the clip) on the neckband does not look too nice when attached to a shirt's collar, it keeps the earphones from falling off. Even the in-line remote, housing controls for power and volume, and the LED indicator, are convenient to use. The earphones come with 9 mm audio drivers and the output is sharp and loud. They have a sensitivity range of 20-24,000 Hz and an impedance of 100 dB/mW.

They paired instantly with my iPhone via Bluetooth v4.1, and I was able to use them for music streaming and calling. I tested the headphones with my regular set of tracks, including Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Clint Eastwood by Gorillaz, Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain by Willie Nelson, Afreen Afreen by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and many more. The audio was impressive and the vocals were well pronounced. The device rendered powerful bass without any distortion and even the treble was definitive. But when I put it to peak volume, the Western renditions got distorted. The company claims seven hours of music playback on a single charge and I got close to six hours. Overall, it delivers good music, but the design could have been better.

