Brilliant And Buzzworthy

Luxury is attention to detail, originality, exclusivity, and above all, quality, said Angelo Bonati, the longtime CEO who turned Italy-based Officine Panerai into a cult watch brand before retiring last year. If you also believe the luxury veteran, take a look at these innovative and gorgeous pieces of technology. A few are available online, but it is best to get in touch with the respective companies and buy from them. As expected, many of these are insanely priced but blend perfectly with an opulent lifestyle.

Sony Z9G 8K LED TV (98 inches)

An 8K masterpiece is finally here to adorn your living room. With double the resolution of 4K, high brightness (specially developed to match the superb resolution) and projector-quality visuals, this television promises the most spectacular big-screen viewing that money can buy. It also features a Netflix-calibrated mode, developed especially for Netflix Originals, and reproduces the same picture quality on a TV as on a studio-grade screen. Besides, it is an IMAX-enhanced product (a licensing and certification programme for home entertainment), and the colour, contrast, clarity and sound offer a fully immersive experience. The four front-firing speakers also provide a surround sound-like effect for a captivating audio-visual performance. It is neatly designed, with all the cables hidden in the stand and held in place with the supplied cable holder. You can sit back and relax as Alexa support would help you control all essential functions such as switching it on, volume control and channel changing using voice command via Echo speakers. And a quick command to Google Assistant will help you discover your favourite content.

What it costs: $69,999.99

iPhone 11 Pro

With the industry looking up to Apple for its new iPhones, the Cupertino giant has taken the experience a notch higher. The new iPhone 11 Pros frosted matte finish makes it stand out of the clutter of glossy smartphones of today. With IP68 certification, the phone can withstand water up to four metres for 30 minutes. The near bezel-less OLED screen with a wide notch at the top is super bright, reproduces sharp and natural-looking colours, and with spatial audio (for immersive, theatre-like surround sound experience) tops the gaming and video streaming experience. The imaging proficiency is quite high. The wide, ultra-wide and telephoto camera each uses a 12MP sensor and using smart HDR along with machine learning results in sharp, detailed and natural-looking images.

Apple has used A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine that handles everything from video and image editing to gaming flawlessly. The all-new iOS 13 is a little buggy but has features such as system-wide dark mode, support for more Indian languages, and more. A single charge lasts a heavy day usage with a couple of hours of imaging and video capture, gaming, emails, social networking and more with still over 30 per cent charge left.

What it costs: iPhone 11 Pro Max with 5.8-inch display costs Rs 1,31,900 for 512 GB variant

Bowers & Wilkins 802 D3 Speakers

Connoisseurs deserve best-quality audio, and these flagship speakers from the UK-based Bowers & Wilkins have been designed to offer a pure sound experience - replicating the depth and detail of any musical performance as if you were there, sitting next to the artiste. Each in-room, floor-standing speaker features a turbine head made from a single piece of aluminium, a three-way, vented box system, and an all-new, solid-body tweeter (treble speaker) assembly that does away with thin-body cabinet resonance and other distortions. The outcome: Needle-sharp acoustic detail when you are listening to high-frequency audio. A new midrange cone driver further enhances clarity, and the bass is also solid and dramatic. All this is housed in a beautiful body that would complement your home's aesthetics.

What it costs: $22,000 per pair

HiCan Smart Bed

What all do you expect from a smart bed, a perfect combo of technology and design? Yes, it tracks your sleeping pattern and provides feedback and insights for sleep improvement. But this personal cocoon offers much more. Boasting a 4K video projector with a retractable 70-inch screen and a state-of-the-art audio system, as well as a multimedia PC and a gaming console, this could easily become your bespoke entertainment hub. Plus, there is a pair of dimmable LED lights for reading, an adjustable bed base, motorised blackout blinds and more. It also has a wake-up alarm with audio notifications, syncs information from Google Calendar and provides weather updates. These beds are manufactured in Italy, and it takes around 90 days to build one and around one month for shipping and installation.

What it costs: $40,000

IQAir Perfect 16

mosimage

Do not let the alarming rise in air pollution bother you. You can control the quality of the air you are breathing, at least when you are indoors. Switzerland-based tech company IQAir is not just into air purification but also protects people from airborne pollutants. And its Perfect 16 air purifier can be ducted into an existing HVAC system to clean the air of the entire house. It has four high-performance air filters arranged in a 'double-v' configuration with more than 170 sq. ft of filter media. The air is sucked in from the grills in common areas such as hallway and living room, passed through the filter-fitted HVAC system and delivered back via the supply ductwork and diffusers located in each room.

What it costs: Price depends on installation area.

@nidhisingal