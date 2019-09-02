Fine Living Beckons

The Japanese Swag

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo may not be what you imagine couture to be, given its price point. But thanks to superb cuts, superior fabric and high-on-comfort clothes, it is a favourite across ranks. The iconic brand, which appeals to young CEOs, outdoorsy people (athletes are also among them) and hoodie-clad entrepreneurs alike, is now making its debut in India. The first store will open in Delhi in October, and another outlet in Bengaluru will follow soon. These outlets will offer everything that the brands Tokyo and New York stores have. The brand may also tie up with local designers for select capsules, something that Uniqlo does well globally. For example, it has joined hands with the Finnish design house Marimekko, and similar collaborations may happen in India.

Dim Sum Heaven

The Hong Kong Club at Aerocity, Delhi, has always been viewed as a hipster place for young corporates wooing clients and entrepreneurs looking to up their swag quotient. Now, the bar-cum-dining destination (known for its Cantonese cuisine) has gone up a notch by bringing The Brunch to its patrons on Sundays. Here is a look at the fare: A 16-course dim sum spread; a brilliant band belting out jazz, rock and pop with equal ease, and a bar well-stocked with cocktails and Taittinger bubbly to lure you. Go from dim sums to salads, soups, baos, small plates and mains throughout the afternoon and take a dip in the pool while you wait between courses if you will. Better still, it is a child-friendly space. So, take the little ones along and spend some quality with the family in the food heaven.

Collector's Choice

Entrepreneur-collector Miles Nadal has a soft spot for the finest of shoes and his collection is legendary. So, it did not surprise many when he bid for and bought a pair of 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoes for $437,500 at an auction hosted by Sotheby's. It smashed the previous record for sneaker auction - that of $190,373 for a pair of Converse sneakers worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympics finals. Nike Co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the Moon Shoes and only 12 pairs were manufactured. The auction had 100 pairs up for sale - many of them are quite rare - and Nadal purchased all 99 in a private sale before bagging the Moon Shoes in the public sale.

Classic and Powerful

There is a new car out there that is scorching the tarmac and making people sit up. The first-ever BMW X7 has come to India, offering the ultimate in elegance and performance. The Bavarian carmaker's flagship SAV (sports activity vehicle) looks modern but also sports the classic lines of a luxury sedan. Size rarely matters in SAVs, but this one is bigger than most, with impressive features and components. From high-gloss chrome elements on the exterior to state-of-the-art craftsmanship inside, the sheer magnitude of things will wow you if you are looking for power and comfort.

Decor with a Difference

Global fashion houses are striding into the interiors, and the likes of Ritu Kumar are not lagging either. She has ruled the bridal circuit and Label by Ritu Kumar also works brilliantly as a pret collection. The brand has now forayed into the home space, offering bed linens, dinnerware, wallpapers and gift items (candles, lamps and more). All are sporting the design imprint of Kumar but in a more evolved way. Each collection pays homage to an indigenous art form, and the outcome is a picturesque weave of vibrant colours, traditional motifs and modern designs.