One Band, Many Benefits

Xiaomi has done an excellent job this time in terms of utility, precision and affordability. This fitness band is lightweight, much like the previous editions, has a simple design but has loads of features and a power-packed battery. At the centre of the capsule-shaped body is a 0.95-inch OLED screen with good touch response and excellent sunlight legibility. Just below the display is a circular capacitive touch button for going back to the previous screen. The silicon straps are comfortable, and you can sport a new band face now and then, choosing from a long list of options.

To get started, I paired the device with the Mi Fit app. The home screen displays time, date and day along with battery status and step count. I could access a host of features such as status, heart rate, workout, weather, music control and notification by swiping up and down the screen. Status shows the number of steps, distance in km, calories burnt and 'idle time' alert (after an hour of inactivity), all pretty much accurate thanks to the gyroscope sensor. It also allows your phone's GPS to track outdoor runs, cycling or walking. This fitness band is 5ATM water-resistant, which means you can wear it during swimming. The built-in heart rate sensor is quite impressive, and when I tallied the data with the reading, I had from an Apple Watch (Series 5), they came very close. It can also track sleep cycles and even woke me up with a subtle vibrating alarm. Mi Band 4 further enables users to receive call notifications, reminders, app alerts and more. I was able to turn on these settings from the app.

The band comes with a proprietary charger and its battery life is awesome. I used it for more than a week without worrying about charging, although the heart rate sensor, sleep tracker and call and app notifications were running all the time.

