ON a bright Saturday afternoon, 85 golfers teed off at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Course for the Business Today-Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet Golf Tournament.

Played on Stableford format with Double Peoria handicap, the afternoon witnessed some outstanding golfing action with players competing for both individual as well as team prizes.

The day's action culminated with the prize distribution ceremony followed by dinner.

The winning team, comprising of JayavelanT. (William Gregor), Commander K. Udaya Prakash (Sameera Estates), Varadhan S. (M/s Sankarraman & Dandapani Chartered Accountants) and Dr Rajan Krishnamoorthy (Metro Scans And Diagnostics, St Isabel's Hospital), prevailed with a combined score of 95 points

The Runners Up team, comprising of Venkataramana J., Venkatraman Krishnan, Niranjan Mardi (Addl. Secy, Govt of Tamil Nadu) and D.P. Yadav (Secretary, MSME), finished with 91 points.

In the Individual prizes, Jayavelan T. of William Gregor was the winner with 34 points in the 0-14 Handicap category; Hemant P. Chordia (Chairman, Doodleblue Innovation) with 34 points was the winner amongst the 15-24 Handicap category.

Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet was the Co-title sponsor of the event.