Splurge In Style

A Taste of Gourmet

Indian Accent has found a solid footing among the global food greats and chef Manish Mehrotra is a force to reckon with. His latest venture is Comorin, a restaurant-cum-cocktail bar-cum-coffee shop-cum-market located in Gurgaon. With sous vide cocktails, bitters, infused gins and liqueurs made in-house, the drinks are quite a hit. The food draws on Mehrotra's experience with Indian Accent and is modern, regional and inventive without being gimmicky. Given that Comorin is located at Two Horizon Centre, an office building on Golf Course Road, it is likely to become the new watering hole for corporate executives eager to take a break from work or looking to entertain important clients.

Delhi Gets New Style Spot

Bengaluru-headquartered Tailorman, a menswear label best known for creating elegant, bespoke clothes, has recently launched its flagship store at Ambience Mall, Delhi. Sprawled across 1,600 sq. ft., the store houses a wide range of well-cut suits that can compete with Savile Row when it comes to quality and craftsmanship. With the impeccable made-to-measure clothes giving a luxurious feel (the brand also sells ready-to-wear and ethnic outfits) and top-quality fabrics and cuts and silhouettes on a par with the world's best, Delhi men have got themselves a new style spot.

Immersiveand Indigenous

When a hotelier who has served as the President of The Oberoi Group for several years breaks away and opens his own chain, one is naturally curious to sample what is on offer. With the launch of The Postcard Hotel, Kapil Chopra has seemingly broken all rules and endeavoured to set up niche luxury hotels across destinations which are too well-known to allure the novelty-seeker. But that is what Chopra wants to change as immersive, big-on-experience boutique spaces will be spread across India, bringing back the old charm and romance on a new platter. The first three properties have already come up in sun-kissed Goa, and there are plans to launch at least 50 over the next five years. Understandably, there is a strong emphasis on all things local and vacationing at The Postcard Hotel is all about transformative travel. With more than Rs 600 crore of assets under its belt from the word go and a hospitality team handpicked by Chopra, this hotel chain is likely to attract a new kind of luxury traveller looking for an experiential journey.

Panerai Collaborates with Dhoni

Sports legends and designer labels are bound to bond. So, it came as no surprise when Italian watchmaker Panerai chose Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador for India. Dhoni is one of the most celebrated sportspersons and globally acknowledged for his talent, class and commitment - qualities that form the brand's core ethos and make Dhoni a perfect fit for the job. A leader in the sports-luxury crossover market, Panerai has married Italian design with Swiss perfection to come up with several timeless creations and has its roots in the dive watch business. The latest collaboration underlines the company's endeavour to grow its presence in the Indian market.

Tod's elegant Backpack

The mention of Tod's brings to mind world-class craftsmanship, deeply rooted in the Italian heritage. And this time the brand has launched a backpack in elegant leather with front pockets, metal buckles, drawstring fastening and high-tech fabric detailing. At first glance, it looks like a regular bag, but closer inspection reveals the finesse that has gone into creating such a simple yet sophisticated accessory which will be ideal for winter outings.