Action cameras are meant to capture adventure footage, but you should not worry overmuch about device damage during action. The recently launched GoPro Hero 7 Black comes without any special casing, but is sturdy enough to survive accidental drops and can be taken underwater up to a depth of 10 metres.

The seventh-generation Hero Black offers a lot more than capturing 4k videos. There is the all-new HyperSmooth stabilisation, a gimbal-like feature that does not require additional accessories. However, it is not available all the time. Standard stabilisation is available at 4k 4:3 resolution while HyperSmooth stabilisation kicks in at 4k 16:9 resolution at 60 fps. At 2.4k, it is available at 60, 30 and 24 fps. The videos I shot with HyperSmooth stabilisation on turned out to be super smooth compared to those shot without stabilisation or even with standard stabilisation.

A new live-streaming feature can also be accessed via the GoPro app. I had to swipe right from the bottom of the viewfinder page, link my Facebook account and connect the GoPro to a local Wi-Fi network to start live streaming. Of the 720p and 480p resolutions available for live-streaming upload, I preferred the former. Plus, there is an option to save live-streaming videos to the camera's SD card. Within timelapse, there is a new option called TimeWarp that captures a video smoothly enough even when the camera is moving.

This one sports the same design as the previous GoPro Hero 6 - a 2-inch touchscreen at the rear, a shutter button on the top and a power/mode button on the right. Even the battery power is the same and lasted me close to an hour's footage at 4k resolution. Hidden under the flaps are a Type-C charging port and a micro-HDMI port on the left and battery and memory card at the bottom. Pressing the shutter button on the top turns the camera on and it will start recording. Plus, the camera instantly pairs with the GoPro mobile app (for iOS and Android). The app not only enables you to access media files but I also used it as the camera viewfinder and for operating the Hero 7 Black. Voice control comes in handy when the camera is mounted on helmets or bikes. My review piece started capturing footage with a simple voice command: GoPro, start recording. Finally, if you are upgrading from GoPro Hero 6 or 5, your existing GoPro accessories should work flawlessly with this one as well.

@nidhisingal