Back To Business

Now that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha has started, the focus will be on the Bills that are slated to be tabled. The Modi government is all set to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill to bring the unique identity and its utility in line with the apex court judgment. Recently, the Supreme Court had struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act - which made the use of the unique identity mandatory for availing different services.

The passage of the Bill should not be a problem based on the majority the NDA government enjoys. But all eyes are set on the debate over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018. This Bill, which has already been tabled in Parliament, proposes to do away with the practice of triple talaq and has provisions for severe penalties as well.