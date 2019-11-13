Innovation & IP
WHAT: Global IP Convention Conference
WHEN: January 8-10, Delhi
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event will give an opportunity to in-house intellectual property (IP) counsels and innovators to interact with IP attorneys from around the world. The discussions will focus on finding out best practices and solutions to maximise the value of innovation and IP.
Franchise Players
WHAT: World Franchise Expo
WHEN: January 3-5, Seoul
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The event focusses on establishing a platform for international franchise brands to expand into the Korean and other Asian markets. It attracts many franchise brands from all over the world.
Intelligent Tech
WHAT: International Conference on Intelligent Systems and Control
WHEN: January 9-10, Coimbatore
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The participants will exchange their knowledge and find suitable solutions in areas such as database management systems, data warehousing, systems and mining, grid computing and high performance computing and networks.
Modern Treasury
WHAT: Treasury Elite Conclave
WHEN: January 10, Mumbai
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The conclave will provide a platform to voice concerns in the area of treasury management and the needs of corporate treasuries. The outcome of the event will be shared with authorities concerned.
Project Development
WHAT: Project Innovation Contest
WHEN: January 9-12, Bhubaneswar
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Organised by the International Conference on Distributed Computing and Internet Technologies, the contest invites contributions from students in order to motivate them to develop projects with innovative ideas. The selected projects will be showcased at the conference.
Markethon
WHAT: International Conference on Marketing
WHEN: January 9-11, Bengaluru
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Scholars and practitioners of marketing from around the world will attend the three-day event to discuss contemporary issues in the marketing ecosystem keeping India and the global perspective in mind.