Deterrent Measures

The government clearly intends to make an example of Johnson & Johnson by directing the firm to pay hefty compensation to the first victim of a faulty hip implant it manufactured.

And, to deal with any future cases, the government may soon lay down norms for compensation, the Drug Controller General of India, Dr S. Eswara Reddy, told Business Today. The government, he said, was likely to introduce a provision within existing regulations for compensation in future cases of faulty medical devices and implants.

Meanwhile, a government committee is examining other cases relating to J&J hip implants for possible compensation. With J&J asserting that the matter is subjudice, this move by the government would be a step towards ensuring that compensation is legally enforceable.