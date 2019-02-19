Business Today

Drowning in debt

Debt and pledged shares numbers show India Inc. is not in the best of shapes.
Shivani Sharma   New Delhi     Print Edition: March 10, 2019
Drowning in debt

FY 18 saw a high 12.9% rise in debt of BSE 100 companies.

Graphic By Devajit Bora
Click here to Enlarge

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Hero MotoCorp | Hindustan Unilever | ICICI Bank | Axis Bank | Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Finance Limited
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close