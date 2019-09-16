Economic Stress Shows

The Narendra Modi government has claimed that the first 100 days of its current term has been a phase of bold decisions and decisive actions. It takes credit for sweeping economic reforms, ease-of-doing-business initiatives, social security measures for the marginalised, increased income support to farmers and many more decisions and actions taken during this period.

What the government does not highlight is the fact that these 100 days have also been testing times for the Indian economy. Fewer investments were coming in, fewer jobs were created and demand across sectors remained subdued.

The Modi government has not been in power for 100 days, but for five-and-a-half years, now. Hence, bold and decisive actions are fine, only if it results in overall economic and social prosperity. So far, the boldest decision of the government has been an official acknowledgement of the slowdown of Indian economy. It is too early to see if its much-publicised 100-day actions will reverse this slowdown.