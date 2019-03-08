Mundra Tariff tiff

The fate of Tata Power's Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project still hangs in the balance as procurers are yet to give the go-ahead for revising the project's power purchase tariffs.

In October last year, the Supreme Court allowed the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to amend power purchase agreements (PPAs) of the imported coal-based power plants in Gujarat as recommended by a state government-appointed panel.

The Gujarat discom has sought CERC clearance to amend the PPA for Adani Power's 4,620 MW imported coal-based plant in Mundra. Even as this decision is awaited, Tata Power approached the CERC, asking it to direct procurers to amend the PPAs.

The petition says that the company is awaiting 'a concrete response from procurers', which include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.