Slow On Development

Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme, each MP can suggest to the District Collector works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his constituency. Most projects are in priority sectors.

One big hurdle, though, has been the increasing size of pending fund installments. In the 14th Lok Sabha, the unspent balance with district authorities was Rs 173.4 crore. It grew to Rs 552.86 crore in the 15th Lok Sabha.

In the just ended 16th Lok Sabha, it touched Rs 1,641.21 crore, close to 15 per cent of the total sanctioned amount of Rs 11, 232.50 crore. The political and social cost of such delays can be immense, especially during election time.