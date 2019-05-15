Thinking Ahead?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be busy campaigning, but his office, along with the government's think-tank, NITI Aayog, have started work on the agenda for the first 100 days of the next government.

A top official told BT this includes further freeing up sectors such as infrastructure (road, rivers, railways, airports, ports), oil and gas, education and healthcare from red tape. They are also working out plans to push investments in MSMEs, mining, power, education and primary healthcare. Inputs have been sought from the top CEOs of these sectors.

Officials have started studying the BJP's poll manifesto. Opposition leaders taunt this as over-confidence of the PM and his team. Officials are also working on the agenda for the possible September visit of the prime minister to Russia.

Officials said Modi has accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum. Officials who have worked with previous prime ministers find these activities surprising but those who have worked with the prime minister when he was Gujarat chief minister do not. They call it a reflection of his confidence.