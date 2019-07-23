VCs Look To Exit Start-Ups

Leading online market for B2B platform IndiaMart, which saw a successful listing the BSE, proved to be the best test case for venture capitalist exits. Existing investors, including VCs like Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners and Quona Capital, looked at an exit through the successful listing making it the second online firm to tap into an IPO, after Infibeam. Reports suggest that e-commerce big boy Flipkart, owned by Walmart, could tap the US IPO market by 2022, which would provide an exit to investors. Many VC investors are now considering India's successful start-ups mature for an exit.