Entrepreneurship
The 'Future of Work' survey was conducted globally by GoDaddy to get insight on entrepreneurial intent, attitudes and outlook when considering starting or running a small business.
States such as Kerala, Punjab and Uttarakhand were found to be with most positive attitude towards entrepreneurship, an Amway India Entrepreneurship Report 2015 said.
The government plans to exempt start-ups from various rules and regulations till they achieve a particular turnover in order to give a fillip to the sunrise sector.
The game has changed for the generation Y entrepreneur. He now thinks of a global product rather than making one only for India.
LimeRoad works on a simple premise. It allows you to create your own look - on a virtual scrapbook - using products from 1,500 small vendors on its site.
Disruptive Innovation could really be a short hand for the way Indian companies have always had to operate. Many of the big companies were born in tricky times.
Nidhi Agarwal, founder of women's clothes and accessories brand Kaaryah, believes woman consumers in India are far underserved.
PC Mustafa says the company has been profitable from day one and the amount of batter it sells in one day can make a million idlis.
Ambani, the richest Indian, has kept salary, perquisites and allowances and commission at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, foregoing almost Rs 24 crore per annum.
