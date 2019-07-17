Business Today

Bitcoin falls below $10,000 as US lawmakers grill Facebook on crypto plans

Bitcoin fell 8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching $10,000 for the first time in two weeks after US lawmakers grilled Facebook on its cryptocurrency plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of digital coins intensifies.

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: July 17, 2019  | 12:23 IST
Bitcoin falls below $10,000 as US lawmakers grill Facebook on crypto plans
During the testimony, a U.S. senator said Facebook was "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money.

Bitcoin fell 8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching $10,000 for the first time in two weeks after US lawmakers grilled Facebook on its cryptocurrency plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of digital coins intensifies.

The biggest cryptocurrency fell to $9828.89 after David Marcus, the company's top executive overseeing the planned Libra project, answered questions from the Senate Banking Committee. Earlier in the day, bitcoin had lost around 3 per cent.

Traders said the trigger for the selling was not immediately clear. During the testimony, a U.S. senator said Facebook was "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money as the social media giant fights to get Washington onside for its planned Libra project, aimed for launch in 2020.

Also read: Debt laden Suzlon stares at stake sale to stay afloat

Also read: As L&T acquires 60%, what lies ahead for Mindtree and its founders

Also read: Global dairy companies carve their India strategy

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Bitcoin | US lawmakers | Facebook | cryptocurrency plans | regulatory scrutiny | digital coins | cryptocurrency | Senate Banking Committee | U.S. senator | social media giant | Washington Libra project | David Marcus | company's top executive
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close