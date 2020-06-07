Coronavirus crisis: MCX employee dies, nine others infected; exchange operations to continue

An employee of Multi Commodity Exchange has died of coronavirus while nine others who ensured continuity of operations of the bourse during the lockdown have tested positive for the deadly virus. According to reports, the 36-year-old staffer stayed in the exchange for six weeks to run its core operations.

The employee died 10 days after he left for home from the bourse. Other staffers who tested positive belonged to first rotational batch who lived on the exchange premises for 15 days. They have been isolated, an exchange official told The Economic Times, adding that exchange operations would continue "uninterrupted."

Maharashtra has become the biggest hotspot for coronavirus with the highest number of cases in the country.

Coronavirus crisis: India sees biggest-ever spike of 9,887 new cases; tally rises to 2.46 lakh

India has reported yet another highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases, including 287 deaths in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,46,628. The active case tally stands at 1,20,406, while 1,19,293 patients have been cured or discharged or migrated. The total number of deaths in the country has surged to 6,929, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

Maharashtra's total confirmed cases' tally has surged to 82,968, including 2,969 deaths and 37,390 recoveries.

Delhi govt orders hospitals to discharge all mild, asymptomatic patients in 24 hours of admission