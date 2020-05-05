Business Today
Coronavirus impact: India's gold imports plunge 99.9% in April

In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago

Reuters        Last Updated: May 5, 2020
India's gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

The world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added.

