Adani Enterprises share rises 10%, hits all-time high

Adani Enterprises share rallied almost 10 percent today to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,086.35 in morning trade today. The large cap share hit a fresh high of Rs 1,086.35 rising 9.63% against previous close of Rs 991.05 on BSE.

The stock has risen 21.89% in last 3 days. Adani Enterprises share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 757% in one year and risen 120.72% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 32.34%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

The Adani Group firm stock rallied after the Italian firm Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. on Monday said its arms NextChem, Stamicarbon and MET Development (MET DEV) have teamed up with Adani Enterprises to develop green hydrogen projects in India.

On March 19, the company announced its subsidiary Adani Road Transport Limited bagged a project in Gujarat under Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) mode. The stock has been rising since then. On March 18, the stock closed at Rs 873.70. Since then, the share has gained 21% or Rs 212 on BSE. On March 3, market cap of Adani Enterprises reached the historic Rs 1-lakh crore on BSE, after the share hit a new high of Rs 911, rallying 4 per cent in intra-day trade.

