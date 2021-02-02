Ashok Leyland share hits 52-week high on strong Jan sales

Ashok Leyland shares hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 133 today after the Hinduja group flagship firm reported a 11% rise in total sales for January. Sales for last month rose to 13,126 units for January against 11,850 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago period.

Ashok Leyland stock has risen 16.54% in the last 2 days. On Tuesday, the stock touched an intraday high as well as fresh 52-week high of Rs 133, rising 8.79% on BSE.

Total domestic sales of the company rose 14% to 12,359 units in January against 10,850 units in the year-ago period.

The company reported a 32% growth in M&HCV truck sales in January 2021 to 6,399 units from 4,837 units in January 2020.

Ashok Leyland stock price is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Ashok Leyland share has risen 10% in one week, 30% in a month and 68% in one year. Year-to-date, the stock is up 35%.

Market capitalisation of Ashok Leyland stood at Rs 39,057.19 crore. The stock has touched 52-week low of Rs 33.70.

