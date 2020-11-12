Ashoka Buildcon share gains over 6% post Q2 earnings

Ashoka Buildcon stock was trading 6.6% higher in Thursday's afternoon session, after the company reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30.

The company reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 11.45 crore corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income of the highways builder stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 1,109.83 crore from Rs 999.90 crore a year ago.

Ashoka Buildcon stock price opened with a gain of 3.54% today at Rs 67.30 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 69.3, rising 6.62% on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 66.90 as against the last close of Rs 65. Ashoka Buildcon share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Ashoka Buildcon share price has risen 10.6% in one week and 9.24% in one month. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,925 crore.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon hit a 52-week high price of Rs 121.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 37. Ashoka Buildcon stock has risen 9.47% in the last 2 days.

Company's net sales came in at Rs 1,189.31 crore in September 2020 up 14.6% as against Rs 1,037.76 crore in September 2019. Ashoka Buildcon's EPS increased to Rs 2.61 in September 2020 from Rs 0.64 in September 2019. For the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 420.83 crore in September 2020 up 9.73% from Rs 383.52 crore in September 2019.

