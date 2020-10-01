Bajaj Auto share gains 8% on strong growth in September sales

Bajaj Auto share price was trading as the top gainer on both the exchanges BSE and NSE in Thursday's session after the auto company announced 10% increase year-on-year (YoY) growth in its total sales for the month of September 2020.

The automaker sold a total of 441,306 vehicles (commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) in September 2020 as compared to the 402,035 units sold in September 2019,

Following the news, Bajaj Auto stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,111.75, rising 8.07% as against the closing price of Rs 2,879.5 on BSE. The stock also touched an intraday low of Rs 2,930, after opening at Rs 2,930.

The stock has risen 1.89% in one week and 0.91% in one month. Bajaj Auto shares trade higher than 5, 20, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50-day moving averages.

Bajaj Auto stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

Domestic sales for the company stood at 228,731 units in September 2020, compared to 215,501 in September 2019 - registering a rise of 6%.

While two-wheelers sales in September 2020 were up by 20% YoY to 404,851 units, Commercial vehicle (CV) sales saw a 44% drop to 36,455 units sold in September 2020.

The company informed the exchanges on October 1 it also registered its highest exports ever in September 2020, registering a jump of 14% YoY to 212,575 total units, as compared to 186,534 during September 2019.

Bajaj Auto stock price closed 3.69% higher at Rs 2,985. 75 on BSE.

Gold price rises to Rs 50,300, silver rates at Rs 60,400

Rupee rises 22 paise to 73.54 amid weak dollar, positive equities

PVR, Inox Leisure shares rise up to 17% as govt allows reopening of movie halls



