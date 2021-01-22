Bajaj Auto share hits all-time high on record rise in Q3 profit

Bajaj Auto share hit all time high in early trade today after the firm reported a 23% year-on-year rise in Q3 net profit. Bajaj Auto stock gained 9.76% to Rs 4,068.55 against previous close of Rs 3,706.60 on BSE.

The stock has gained 9.31% in the last 2 days. The stock opened with a gain of 2.17% at Rs 3,787.

Bajaj Auto share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has risen 30.4% in one year and gained 16.41% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock is up 22.74%.

Bajaj Auto has reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,556 crore for October-December quarter. The company reported a PAT of Rs 1,262 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the company's PAT stood at Rs 1,716 crore during October-December this year as against Rs 1,322 crore a year ago.

The automaker's standalone revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 8,910 crore during the quarter under review.

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined 3 per cent during the quarter, led by a 65 per cent fall in commercial vehicle (CV) sales. However, domestic two-wheeler sales grew 8 per cent to 5.85 lakh units.

"Domestic two-wheelers continued to grow on the back of robust demand for Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna," the company said in a release, adding that its share in domestic motorcycle market rose to 18.6 per cent during the quarter from 18.5 per cent a year ago and 17.5 per cent in the preceding July-September period.

