Biocon stock hits lifetime high on USFDA nod to cancer drug

The Biocon stock hit its lifetime high in trade today after the US health regulator approved Mylan's cancer treating biosimilar Fulphila co-developed with Biocon. The stock of bio-pharmaceutical firm hit 695 level in early trade rising 6.25% on the BSE. It has risen 81.59% during the last one year and is up 9.24% since the beginning of this year. The stock touched an intra day low of 576 points, down nearly 12%. The stock has fallen 13.21% during the last one week.

At 2:56 pm, the stock was trading 8.64% or 56.50 points lower on profit booking.

Fulphila is the first US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved biosimilar to Neulasta and the second biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon's joint portfolio approved in the US, they said in a joint statement.

"Fulphila has been approved to reduce the duration of febrile neutropenia (fever or other signs of infection with a low count of neutrophils, a type of white blood cells) in patients treated with chemotherapy in certain types of cancer," Biocon said.

Mylan anticipates launching Fulphila in the coming weeks, representing the first alternative, more affordable treatment option to Neulasta for oncology patients.

Mylan has a portfolio of 20 biosimilar and insulin analog products.

Biocon reported a 2 percent rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018, against a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period.

Higher interest and depreciation costs related to its Malaysian insulin facility affected the net profit. Interest and depreciation costs rose 44 percent year-on-year to Rs 112 crore.