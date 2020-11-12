Rs 4 to Rs 126: This stock has turned into a multibagger in one year

Biofil Chemicals share has turned into a multibagger in last one year. The pharma stock has risen over 28 times during the period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock on November 13 last year would have turned to Rs 28.50 lakh today. On November 13, 2019, the stock stood at Rs 4.42 on BSE. The stock was trading at Rs 126.80 on BSE today, logging a rise of 2,768% during 12 months.

The stock has zoomed 2768% from its 52-week low of Rs 4.42 hit on November 13, 2019 till date. In comparison, the firm's peers have lagged behind in terms of returns on bourses in one year.

While Sun Pharma share could rise 21.73%, stock price of another pharma major Dr Reddy's Labs could gain 72% during the same period. Share price of Cipla has risen 63.21% since November 13. Share of another peer Divi's Labs has gained 96% in one year. The meteoric rise in the share price can be attributed to strong financial performance of the firm. On the other hand, Sensex and Nifty have gained has risen 7.16% and 6.48%, respectively in one year.

The firm reported a 100% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 0.22 crore against Rs 0.11 crore in the same period of corresponding fiscal.

Sales rose 44.65% in Q1 to Rs 2.30 crore against Rs 1.59 crore in the same period an year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis too, the firm logged a 46.67% rise in net profit against Rs 0.15 crore profit in March quarter.

The company reported a strong set of earnings on an annual basis too.

It logged a 152% rise in net profit to Rs 1.21 crore in last fiscal against Rs 0.48 crore profit reported for the fiscal ended March 2019.

Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 29.69 crore in last fiscal against Rs 23.13 crore fiscal ended March 2019.

The micro cap share with a market cap of Rs 206 crore touched an intraday high of Rs 126.8, hitting upper circuit of 4.97% in trade today. However, the stock opened with a loss of 4.97% at Rs 114.80 against previous close of Rs 120.80 on BSE.

Biofil Chemicals share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Total 0.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 23.27 lakh. The share has gained 643% since the beginning of this year and risen 87% in a month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharma manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like injections, capsules, eye-drops and dry syrups at its plant located in Indore.