Blue Star share gains 16% after firm wins Rs 149 cr order for Mumbai Metro

Blue Star share gained 16% intra day after the firm engaged in the business of air conditioning and refrigeration won an electrical & mechanical works (E&M) order valued at Rs149 crore for 'Mumbai Metro Line III, Package UGC-03'. The order pertains to five underground stations-Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, from Dogus-Soma JV.

The mid cap stock has gained 23.58% returns in the last 6 days.

The share gained 16.2% intraday to Rs 722.95 against previous close of Rs 622.15 on BSE. Blue Star share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has lost 12% in one year and lost 19.54% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 39.11%.

Total 0.68 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.58 crore. Market cap of the refrigeration major rose to Rs 6,531 crore.

"The scope of this order comprises design verification, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of E&M works including lighting control and protection systems, advanced fire detection and fire-fighting systems, plumbing systems, and SCADA, amongst others, for the above stated five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line II," the frim said.

Dogus-Soma JV was awarded the 'Mumbai Metro Line III, Package-UGC-03' project by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL).

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited said, "This is the second significant order won by Blue Star for Mumbai Metro. We are currently executing the prestigious Mumbai Metro project for air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system of nine underground stations and associated tunnels on Line 3 corridor between Mumbai Central and Bandra. I am proud that with this order, we are steadily advancing and marking our project management forte for the Metro Rail sector. Besides, with the growing population in Mumbai, metro connectivity is vital for overall infrastructure development of the city and I am happy that we are one of the companies playing a key role in this mission."

Meanwhile, Indian equity market closed higher strong global cues. Extending gains for the fifth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113and Nifty 50 index ended 9 points higher at 11,559.

