Burger King India share hits lower circuit, falls 31% from record high

Burger King India share hit lower circuit of 10% in early trade and closed at the same level on BSE and NSE today. The stock closed 9.98% or Rs 16.65 lower at Rs 150.15 against previous close of Rs 166.80 on BSE.

On NSE, the stock closed at Rs 150.15, Rs 16.65 lower against previous close of Rs 166.80. The share has fallen 31.48% from its high of Rs 219.15 on BSE.

Burger King India share trades lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The mid cap stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 15.75

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5,730 crore.

The share, which was trading marginally lower in early trade, fell to lower circuit of 10% around 10 50 am. Since then, it was stuck at its lowest point of the day.

The share listed on bourses on December 14.

On the listing day, the share gained 92.25% over issue price of Rs 60 on BSE. Share of Burger King India opened at Rs 115.35 against issue price of Rs 60.

On NSE, the share listed 87.5% higher at Rs 112.50 against the issue price.

On December 17, the share hit upper circuit of 10%, clocking 265% gains to issue price since December 14. Burger King India stock rose to Rs 219.15 against previous close of Rs 199.25.