Dewan Housing Finance stock reverses course, closes 23.49% lower

The Dewan Housing Finance stock reversed course in trade today a day after the stock logged a partial recovery post Friday's crash. The stock closed 23.49% or 92 points lower on BSE today on continuous liquidity concerns in the NBFC sector.

It touched a low of Rs 260.10 or down 33.82% in trade today.

On Monday, the stock closed 11.79% or 41.45 points higher at 393 level on clarification from Dewan Housing management on the default possibility, finance minister Arun Jaitley's assurance, statements from country's largest lender SBI and SEBI and RBI seeking to pacify investor's concerns after Friday's crash of 60% in intra day trade.

On Friday, the stock crashed 42.43 per cent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 59.67 per cent to Rs 246.25-its 52-week low.

The stock crashed 60% after news spread that DSP MF was forced to sell commercial papers of Dewan Housing Finance in the secondary market at a higher yield. The higher yields for the commercial papers were due to tight liquidity into the system.

The stock has lost 42.72% during the last one year and hsa fallen 48.41% since the beginning of this year.

Brokerage HSBC said liquidity and asset quality concerns led to the sharp correction in NBFC stocks. While cost of funding is certainly going up, it sees heightened asset quality and liquidity concerns as unwarranted.

Stocks of other NBFCs too closed lower in trade today. Gruh Finance fell 3.37%, Indiabulls Housing Finance 4.93%, GIC Housing Finance 4.50% and PNB Housing Finance 2.33%.

Credit Suisse said ripple effects of IL&FS default are visible. MFs are likely to cap/prune their NBFC exposures even as credit ratings for most NBFCs are maintained. NBFCs with relatively weak pricing power will also see net interest margin compression.

However, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance 4.59%, Bajaj Finance (1.89%) and Edelweiss Financial Services 0.69% gained in trade today.

"This turmoil, which was triggered last week by housing and NBFC's, continued to trouble the market as panic spread. In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.