Dixon Technologies share rises 3% after board approves raising of funds

Share price of Dixon Technologies gained nearly 3% today after board of the firm approved raising up to Rs 200 crore by securities. Dixon Technologies stock rose up to 2.69% to Rs 8,276 against previous close of Rs 8059 on BSE. Dixon Technologies share has gained 3.97% in last 5 days.

Dixon Technologies share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In a year, the stock has gained 250% and risen 113% since the beginning of this year.

Later , the share closed 0.78% higher at Rs 8,122 on BSE.

Total 2980 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.42 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,397 crore.

In a communication to bourses, the firm said, "The board of directors approved raising up to Rs 200 crore by issuing any instrument or security, including equity shares, fully/partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, foreign currency convertible bonds, warrants, or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements), or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate."

Dixon Technologies consolidated net profit slumped 93.2% to Rs 1.60 crore on a 54.9% decline in net sales to Rs 516.94 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Dixon Technologies is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday on back of positive global equities and amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Mirroring positive cues from other Asian markets, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 364 points or 0.95% higher at 38,799. The Nifty 50 index closed 94 points or 0.83% at 11,446.

