DLF share price falls 5% intra day on Rs 1,857 crore loss in Q4

Share price of DLF fell today after the real estate player reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal mainly due to reversal of deferred tax assets (DTA) as it adopted a lower tax rate. The firm posted a net profit of Rs 436.56 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF share price fell 5% in early trade to Rs 148.85 against previous close of Rs 156.40 on BSE. However, the share managed to close 0.51% higher at Rs 157.20 on BSE. The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 19.51% in last one year and fallen 32% since the beginning of this year.

In one month, the share has gained 24%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 38,911 crore on BSE. The stock hit 52-week low of Rs 114.50 on March 25, 2020 and 52-week high of Rs 266 on February 1 ,2020. Total 14.48 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 22.24 crore on BSE.

Total income declined to Rs 1873.8 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,660.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the entire last fiscal year, DLF reported a net loss of Rs 583.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,319.22 crore in the 2018-19 financial year. Total income fell to Rs 6,884.14 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 9,029.41 crore in the previous year