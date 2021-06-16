Easy Trip Planners share climbs over 4% on strong Q4 earnings

Share of Easy Trip Planners climbed over 4% today after the firm reported a multi fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March. Easy Trip Planners stock touched an intraday high of Rs 441, rising 4.49% against previous close of Rs 422.05 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4,622 crore in afternoon trade.

The stock also touched an intraday low of Rs 413.25, falling 2.09% on BSE.

Easy Trip Planners share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 124% in a month.

The travel firm reported a net profit of Rs 30.46 crore for the quarter-ended March against net profit of Rs 3.38 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 82.06 per cent to Rs 57.44 crore in Q4 against Rs 31.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses slipped 22.5 per cent to Rs 27.17 crore in Q4 against expenses of Rs 35.05 crore. However, net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore in previous fiscal, up 84.99 per cent from Rs 32.98 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations fell 24.5 per cent to Rs 106.71 crore in the financial year 2020-21against revenue of Rs 141.36 crore in the financial year of 2019-20.