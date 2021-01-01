Gayatri Projects share rises 4% after firm wins bid for road project in Uttar Pradesh

Gayatri Projects share rose 4% in trade today after construction engineering company said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore. Share of Gayatri Projects Stock touched an intraday high of Rs 40.75, rising 3.82% against previous close of Rs 39.20.

Total 15.81 lakh shares hands on NSE. Later, the share closed 2.81% higher at Rs 40.30. The stock has gained 7.62% in the last 2 days.

Gayatri Projects share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has lost 50.43% in one year and gained 2.55% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the share has gained 20.33%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 753 crore.

Meanwhile, extending gains for the eighth consecutive session, Sensex ended 117 points higher at 47,868 and Nifty closed 36 points higher at 14,018. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,980 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,049.