GTPL Hathway share price hits 52-week high post Q2 earnings

GTPL Hathway share price hit a fresh 52 week high today after the company declared its September quarter earnings. The stock gained 33.74% in the last 3 days. The stock opened with a gain of 8.72% at Rs 126.50 against previous close of Rs 116.35 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 139.6 , rising 19.98%.

GTPL Hathway stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

It has gained 84% in one year and risen 87% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 47%

The firm reported a 37.46 percent rise in net profit to Rs 34.68 crore in the September quarter against Rs 25.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, sales fell 13.95 percent to Rs 403.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against Rs 468.56 crore during September 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA climbed 8.8 percent at Rs 129.8 crore against Rs 119.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 22.5 percent against 19.2 percent (YoY).

Meanwhile, extending gains for the eighth straight day, Sensex ended 84 points higher at 40,593 and Nifty rose 16 points to 11,930.