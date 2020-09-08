Happiest Minds IPO subscribed over eight times on day 2, receives bids for 19.53 cr shares

Initial public offer (IPO) of Happiest Minds Technologies saw a strong response on Day 2 of subscription. The share sale attracted bids for 19.53 crore equity shares, 8.38 times the IPO size of 2.32 crore shares (excluding anchor book.) The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 38.85 times and that of non-institutional investors 3.96 times. The portion allotted for qualified institutional investors saw 47 percent subscription.

On day 1, the share sale attracted bids for 6.67 crore equity shares, 2.87 times the IPO size of 2.32 crore shares (excluding anchor book.)

The Rs 702-crore share sale will end on September 9. Price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 165-Rs 166 per equity share. The firm will issue fresh shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares.

Promoter Ashok Soota will sell 8,414,223 equity shares and private equity fund CMDB-II will offer 27,249,362 shares through the offer-for-sale route. Application in the IPO can be made in a lot size of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 scrips thereafter.

Happiest Minds IPO: Rs 316 crore raised via anchor investors

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the manager for the offer.

The IT services firm received Rs 316 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter India and Pacific Horizon Investment were some of the anchor investors.

A total of 25 anchor investors were allotted 1,90,30,541 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 166 per scrip.

Happiest Minds IPO opens; here are 7 things to know

Happiest Minds IPO opens today; should you subscribe to the issue?