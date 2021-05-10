HDFC share rises 3% after net profit climbs 31% in Q4

HDFC share rose nearly 3% today after the mortgage lender reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in Q4. HDFC stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,564 , rising 2.71% on BSE. The stock has gained 6.86% in 4 days.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages.

The large cap stock has gained 50% in one year and fallen 0.92% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.58 lakh crore on BSE.

The firm reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 4,342 crore in the same quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Total income on the consolidated basis more than doubled to Rs 35,754 crore in last quarter against Rs 16,632 crore in same period of 2019-20.

Interest income in Q4 fell to Rs 10,879 crore, from Rs 11,391 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's income attributed to 'premium and other operating income from life insurance business' moved up to Rs 14,635 crore, from Rs 11,530 crore.

However, for the full year FY21, net profit was down at Rs 20,488 crore as against Rs 22,826 crore in FY20.

Total income (consolidated) during the year jumped to Rs 1,39,071 crore, from Rs 1,01,796 crore a year ago, said the country's largest mortgage lender.

HDFC net profit up 42% to Rs 3,180 cr in Q4 FY21