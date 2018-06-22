IDBI Bank stock rises 6% intra day on stake sale buzz to LIC

The IDBI Bank stock surged 6% intra day amid a report the government was planning to sell its 40-43% stake to Life Insurance Corporation of India. The stock closed nearly 2% higher on BSE. The stake sale would fetch the government Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore, news agency NewsRise reported, citing an unnamed finance ministry official. Currently, the government holds 81% stake in IDBI Bank and LIC holds 10.8 % as on March 31, 2018 , according to stock exchange data.

The report said the insurer had cleared the initiative to take a controlling stake in the bank.

Volume of the stock traded rose more than three times on the BSE in trade today compared with the previous trading day.

On Thursday, the volume of IDBI Bank shares traded on BSE stood at 13.48 lakh which rose to 48.48 lakh today.

The stock is down 1.34% since the beginning of this year. It has risen 3.60% during the last one year.

The stock is down over 22% in the last three months.

On Thursday, State Bank of India's (SBI) Managing Director B Sriram was appointed as the IDBI Bank's CEO and managing director for a temporary period of three months, according to an official order. He has been appointed in place of incumbent Mahesh Kumar Jain who was recently named Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank on May 25, 2018 reported net loss at Rs 5,662.76 crore for the quarter ending March 2018 due to higher provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs).

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 3,199.77 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter of 2016-17. The bank's income during January-March 2018 was Rs 7,913.82 crore, marginally up from Rs 7,703.19 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank's gross NPAs soared to 27.95 per cent of its loans at March 2018-end compared to 21.25 per cent at the end of March 2017.