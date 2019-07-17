This stock broking firm turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 32 lakh in 7 years, did you miss the rally?

Indiabulls Ventures share price has given strong returns to investors during last seven years. On July 16, 2012, Indiabulls Ventures share price stood at Rs 8.98 compared to the current price of Rs 292 on BSE. Rs 1,00,000 invested into Indiabulls Ventures stock on July 16, 2012 would have grown to Rs 32.51 lakh on July 16, 2019.

Indiabulls Ventures share price has lost 38.99% during the last one year and fallen 24.30% since the beginning of this year. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 8.62% since the beginning of this year and gained 7.28% during the last one year. The largecap stock closed at 288.90 level on Tuesday.

It was trading 0.81% higher at 292 level on BSE today. The share hit a fresh 52-week low of 208.75 level on June 19, 2019. It hit a 52-week high of 819.95 on August 28, 2018. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and risen 1% during the period.

Indiabulls Ventures reported a 80 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 109.82 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose to Rs 599.59 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 272.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit rose to Rs 459.10 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 236.75 crore in the previous year. Net sales rose to Rs 1993 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 832.65 crore in the previous year.

Its long-term provisions rose to Rs 6.35 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 4.89 crore for fiscal ended March 2018. Reserves and surplus for fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 5,691.59 crore compared to Rs 1460.23 crore for fiscal ended March 2018.

Short-term borrowings fell to Rs 536.87 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 831.44 crore for fiscal ended March 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents for the fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 1,185 crore compared to Rs 1162 crore for fiscal ended March 2018.

Indiabulls Ventures provides securities and derivative broking services. The company is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, a depository participant, a research analyst and a merchant banker in category I. The company's equity shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE and its global depository receipts (GDRs) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

