J Kumar Infra stock rises on winning order from NHAI

The J Kumar Infraproject stock rose over 10% in trade today after its joint venture was awarded EPC order from National Highways Authority of India. The stock rose up to 10.48% to hit intra day high of 151.85 in trade today on the BSE.

At 12:52 pm, the stock was trading 1.86% higher at 140 level on the BSE. It opened with a gain of 3.35% at 142.05 compared to the previous close of 137.45 on the BSE.

The small cap stock has been gaining for the last two days and risen 21.51% during the period.

The stock has fallen 53.06% since the beginning of this year and lost 55.69% during the last one year.

JM Mhatre, the JV in which J Kumar Infra is the lead partner received an order amounting to Rs 1,349 crore for construction of Dwarka Expressway from Shiv Murti intersection of NH-8 till rail under bridge of near Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi.

The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average of 134.40 but below the 200-day moving average of 195.13.

J Kumar Infraprojects is engaged in construction activities. The company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others. The company's offerings in civil construction segment include office/commercial buildings, sports complexes and swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading 136 points higher at 36,483 level. The Nifty too rose 55 points to 10,964 level.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal